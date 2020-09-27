 Close sidebar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘had a go’ at Man United star during Brighton clash

by Darragh Murphy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he was forced to have a go at Marcus Rashford during Manchester United’s dramatic clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

United and Solskjaer can count themselves very fortunate to have escaped the AmEx with all three points thanks to a penalty decision that arrived via VAR after the final whistle had blown.

United flattered to deceive throughout the Brighton game and Solskjaer admitted after the match that he felt that it was necessary to criticise Marcus Rashford midway through the opening half for an incident following a Brighton tackle.

Solskjaer told reporters: “He was getting better and better but I had a little bit of a go at him just halfway through the first half for a tackle he evaded.

“But I think his reaction, his sharpness is getting better. He is more direct, his confidence is getting there, he scored a great goal and it was a great run and great finish for the one which was disallowed as well. I think Marcus will really kick on this season.

“I’m very happy for Marcus to get that goal. He was just a couple of inches offside on a counter-attack we had, with a great cross from Mason [Greenwood].”

Rashford showed incredible composure to find the net and give United a 2-1 lead just moments after having a goal disallowed.

In one of few performance highlights, the 22-year-old toyed with Brighton’s defenders before he eventually cut on to his weaker left foot and fired home a crucial goal.

While most spent the hours after United’s late victory over the Seagulls debating the handball that resulted in a penalty for the visitors that was converted by Bruno Fernandes, Rashford spent his time continuing his admirable fight against British children going hungry.

United will be hoping for an improvement from the whole team when they return to the AmEx next week for a Round of 16 meeting with Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

