Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits error in Man United transfer strategy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed regret about his wording of Manchester United’s transfer strategy earlier this year.

Just as football was coming to terms with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in April, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that United may be in the position to “exploit” the situation by signing some targets on the cheap.

Solskjaer hinted that United would look to take advantage of the market in the current climate but with just a few days remaining in the transfer window, the Red Devils have only signed one player in Donny van de Beek.

As pressure mounts on United to intensify efforts to bring in at least one new player before October 5, Solskjaer admitted that he misspoke six months ago.

“My wording during lockdown, ‘exploit’, was a bad word by me,” Solskjaer told reporters. “I meant there might be clubs and players out there that have to move because of the situation and it might be something interesting for us.

“At the moment, we’ve not had that. We’ve lost loads of money, as the other clubs have.

“We’ve got a big squad but the performances last season didn’t warrant giving more of them more opportunities.

“It’s a different scenario now, after two games, already I’ve seen some players, who didn’t play too much last season, play really well.”

Jadon Sancho has been United’s top target throughout the current window but the Red Devils have been unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the England winger and the Premier League club has now been forced to turn its attention to alternative options.

Similarly, United approached Porto with a lowball offer for left-back target Alex Telles but the bid was so far away from the Portuguese side’s valuation that United didn’t even receive a response.

So while Solskjaer might have been looking forward to taking advantage of the market this year, his optimism has not been matched with results from those in charge of securing transfers at Old Trafford.

