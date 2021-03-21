‘I would’ve done the same again’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stands by decisions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stood by his team selection against Leicester City and insisted he wouldn’t do anything differently in terms of personnel if given the opportunity to repeat the FA Cup fixture on Sunday.

Solskjaer rested a number of his most important players when United travelled to the King Power Stadium this weekend, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw starting on the bench.

An inspired Leicester knocked United out of the FA Cup thanks to a brace from Kelechi Iheanacho, which sandwiched a Youri Tielemans goal.

Mason Greenwood did get on the scoresheet but it mattered little in the overall scheme of things as Brendan Rodgers’ side earned a well-deserved win against the Red Devils.

After the game, Solskjaer suggested that the fixture schedule had caught up with his team but he stood by his selection.

“We didn’t have the spark tonight – but it’s understandable,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“This team have been fantastic in the last three or four months. We played every three days and been on a great run. It just caught up with us, all the games and travels. Thursday night in Milan was a big night and took a lot of out of us physically. We didn’t have the extra zip, authority and confidence today.

“We tried to get on the front foot and start well because sometimes you can get that adrenaline boost and confidence if you get a goal and that can carry you over the line.

“We’ve got too many players that have played too many games and too many that haven’t really had much football; Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and others are trying to get in who haven’t had enough football. We didn’t have enough against a tough team.”

Solskjaer made four changes at once shortly after the hour-mark as Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek were withdrawn in one fell swoop.

And the Norwegian has no regrets in terms of his starting XI or the substitutions.

“I would’ve done the same again, the changes were necessary to do,” Solskjaer said.

“We knew Paul wouldn’t last more than an hour and I don’t think I would do anything differently. What goes on behind the scenes isn’t always known.”

