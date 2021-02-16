Share and Enjoy !

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has not yet discussed signing a new contract with Manchester United, despite entering the final 18 months of his current deal.

Solskjaer’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 but the United manager has not yet been approached with the offer of an extension.

It’s expected that Solskjaer’s deal will be extended after the legendary former United striker was backed with considerable investment by the club in recent years.

While significant doubts remain over United’s defence, there has been a marked improvement in terms of league results this term and the Red Devils remain the closest challengers to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Solskjaer has prioritised the pursuit of consistency on the pitch over talks of a new contract at Old Trafford and the 47-year-old insists the pressure over negative results doesn’t affect him.

“I have not thought about that, and we have not discussed it at all,” Solskjaer told VG on the topic of contract talks.

“I am just focusing on doing my job and part of the job is to stabilise things.

“We have a job to do in order to find consistency on the pitch. Outside the pitch it is still a crisis if you lose a game.

“If you concede a goal in stoppage time against Everton, it still creates big headlines. That can happen in football.

“But on the inside it is more stable. We feel like we are on our way towards what we sat down and discussed, what we planned.

“I know that there has been a lot of criticism and discussions about one thing or another, but if you first set a course, then I at least have so much faith in myself that I do not waver too much.”

