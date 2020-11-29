Ole Gunnar Solskajer is closely monitoring Jonny Evans’ contract situation at Leicester with a view to bringing the defender back to Manchester United.

It’s reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified a central defender as a priority in the next transfer window but Manchester United’s January budget is somewhat limited.

According to The Sun, Solskajer is keeping a close eye on Evans as a potential solution as the centre-half has yet to agree a new deal with Leicester.

Evans, who left Old Trafford five years ago, is in his final year of his contract with the Foxes, who may be forced to accept a cut-price fee for the Northern Ireland international in January rather than let him go for nothing next summer.

The 32-year-old has previously insisted that he would be happy to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Both Solskjaer and assistant manager Mike Phelan are said to be big fans of Evans, who made almost 200 appearances for the Red Devils before his 2015 switch to West Bromwich Albion.

Evans has since developed into a reliable centre-half for Leicester and amid concerns about United’s current defence, former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes it was a mistake to allow Evans to leave Old Trafford in the first place.

Tweeting in the summer, Schmeichel rated Evans as one of the Premier League’s top defenders.

“I’m also watching Leicester and even though I love the fact that he is playing in the same team as my son, I can’t understand why Man Utd sold a quality player like Jonny Evans,” Schmeichel wrote.

“Watching Evans play every game, I don’t see many better in the Premier League. Great defender, fantastic leadership and perfect mentality!!”

Read More About: Jonny Evans, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer