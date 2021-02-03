Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s instructions at 6-0 show ruthless streak in Man United boss

It’s been almost 14 years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored for Manchester United for the final time but his obsession with goals has not waned one bit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously came off the bench to score four goals in the last 12 minutes of Manchester United’s 8-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in 1999 and the Norwegian has clearly carried his ruthlessness into his career as a manager.

Solskjaer watched United put nine goals past Southampton on Tuesday night and while his reputation as a nice guy was a cause for concern among some Red Devils supporters when he took over as manager, Solskjaer showed his merciless streak against the Saints.

With the scoreline at 6-0 going into the final 10 minutes at Old Trafford, Solskjaer demanded more from his attacking players.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst overheard Solskjaer instructing his team to further extend their already significant advantage on the scoreboard.

7 – Manchester United had seven different scorers tonight (excl. own goals), only the second time a team has had seven different scorers in a Premier League match, after Chelsea vs Aston Villa in December 2012. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/cV1KbRkwv1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

“Get more goals. Ten minutes!” Solskjaer ordered.

Solskjaer got what he asked for with three goals in the last few minutes, thanks in no small part to Mike Dean’s decision to send off Jan Bednarek and award a penalty for a contentious foul on Anthony Martial.

“They were ruthless, they drove it on,” Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference. “Harry [Maguire], Victor [Lindelof], David [de Gea], Scott played it quickly into their half. They wanted it more and more.

“When you play football you have to make the most of it. [They] played like it could have been their last game so very pleased with everyone.

“What I liked about it was the hunger and attitude to do the right things, get better, practice good habits, that’s the only way to get better.

“You can see loads of things we are working on. We want to be a bit unpredictable. The players did that excellently, freedom and imagination, played down the sides, it was positive and something we can look at.”

