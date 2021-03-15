Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Harry Maguire’s foul-mouthed outburst

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Harry Maguire for his furious outburst in the first half of Manchester United’s victory over West Ham on Sunday night.

Harry Maguire has made a habit of letting the expletives fly at his teammates recently and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the target of the United captain’s latest outburst.

In a poor first half at Old Trafford, Maguire had seen enough of Wan-Bissaka’s carelessness in possession and issued quite the demand to the right-back.

“Hey! Fucking tidy up! You’re giving the fucking ball away!” Maguire roared.

Solskjaer was asked about Maguire’s vocality after the 1-0 win for the Red Devils and the Norwegian insisted that it was required.

“They all needed it,” Solskjaer told BBC 5 Live, as transcribed by Metro.

“Either digging out or calming down. Maybe it was more calming down because I know the attitude was there.

“We wanted so much to recover from what happened on Thursday night, with the last-minute equaliser from Milan, and the attitude was spot on – just calm down and trust yourselves.

“We need to be more clinical – that helps me as well with my heart. Fortunately, we defended fantastically.

“Dean Henderson did not have a save to make and I guess that is a good sign.”

United needed a Craig Dawson own goal after half-time to secure all three points and send former manager David Moyes back to London with a defeat.

Solskjaer praised the work rate of his players in the match and was delighted to see an improvement after a difficult start to the game.

“It is always hard in the Premier League, but I felt we controlled the game quite well after the first 15 minutes.” Solskjaer added.

“We didn’t start well and couldn’t find a red shirt but the attitude is always there.

“We built pressure and momentum and had enough chances in the end. We earned the spaces.

“We worked really hard from the front tirelessly. Spaces opened up and then we can see the quality in our players.”

