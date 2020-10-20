“Where are your sources?” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not happy about question on Man United pair

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rubbished suggestions that Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams were left out of his Manchester United squad for disciplinary reasons.

Reports emerged this week that the absence of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams in United’s team for last weekend’s victory over Newcastle was down to a breach of the club’s code of conduct.

Williams has travelled with his United teammates for Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain, while Greenwood is not involved.

And Solskjaer refused to entertain suggestions that the pair of England youngsters were subject to disciplinary action from United.

“If that’s the case why is Brandon here? Where are your sources? That’s what I’m saying!” Solskjaer said.

“I can’t declare medical stuff, can I? We hope it’s just a niggle and we don’t want to take any chances with him [Greenwood] and hopefully at the weekend it’ll be fine again.”

Solskjaer defended his 25-man Champions League squad selection after leaving out goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who was eager to leave Old Trafford over the summer.

“We’ve got a squad of 25 to put on the list,” Solskjaer explained. “Phil [Jones] has been injured, Marcos [Rojo] has been injured and away from the team for a long, long time and Sergio has not come back to us yet.

“So when we had to have the list in we had to put the available players on.”

Homegrown young players under the age of 21, a category in which both Greenwood and Williams fit, don’t take up a place on the squad list and can be added to the squad up until midnight on the day before a Champions League game.

