Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to criticism from Gary Neville and Patrice Evra about Donny van de Beek

It was inevitable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was going to be asked about Donny van de Beek in Tuesday’s press conference.

Donny van de Beek has been the source of many questions in recent days as the Dutchman, signed by Manchester United for £35 million in the summer, remained an unused substitute against Chelsea over the weekend.

Gary Neville, who was on commentary duty for the game, branded the signing from Ajax “a mystery” while Van de Beek cut a forlorn figure on the United bench.

Another former United full-back, Patrice Evra, was even more scathing with his assessment of the move and went so far as to say Van de Beek wasn’t needed by the Red Devils.

Solskjaer dodged a question about Van de Beek when speaking to Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw with Chelsea but he had time to prepare an answer for the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at home to RB Leipzig.

“When players come into a new team and a new league, it’s always going to be a time that he adapts,” Solskjaer explained on Tuesday, via Manchester Evening News.

“When Donny has played, he’s played really well. It says a lot about our depth of quality in the squad that we don’t have to use him every game. It also says everything about our ambitions.

“Donny is going to play a big, big part this year. I know at the moment the topic is Donny van de Beek.

“It’s nice for some players and commentators to have a little go, but you have to know that you don’t have to start the first three games to be a very important player in the squad. He’s going to be important, don’t worry about that.”

