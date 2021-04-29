Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly confided in Gary Neville that Manchester United will be prioritising a new centre-half this summer.

With the end of the season growing ever nearer, the transfer rumour mill is set to kick into gear and a number of Premier League clubs, Man United included, will be aware of the work that has to be done to challenge champions-elect Manchester City next term.

United look set to finish this campaign as runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s City and significant investment will be required to bridge that gap.

Much has been made about where United’s focus should lie in the transfer market and while multiple new arrivals are expected at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to concentrate on the signing of a new, more mobile central defender when the window reopens.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles revealed that Solskjaer remains concerned about club captain Harry Maguire’s lack of pace and positional struggles, which often forces the United manager to play a deep back line.

The report also states that Solskjaer has told people he trusts in the media, including former teammate Gary Neville, his desire to bring in a new defender.

Neville’s comments on where United’s priorities should lie earlier this year tend to mirror Solskjaer’s reported wish as the former Red Devils right-back insisted that a central defender should be top of the club’s wishlist.

“We can talk about [Jadon] Sancho all we like but until United get a centre-back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league,” Neville said on Sky Sports in February.

“They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre back pairing.

“They have to get a mobile, dominant centre half in alongside either [Victor] Lindelof or Maguire.

“Over the years, the best centre-back partnerships have always had that really quick one who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don’t have that.”

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer