Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly unhappy with Gary Neville for anti-Glazer rhetoric

Gary Neville is reportedly not the most popular man among the Manchester United coaching staff right now.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be unhappy with former teammate Gary Neville for his role in sparking fan fury regarding the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The Daily Mail reports that Solskjaer and his coaching staff are none too pleased with Neville’s anti-Glazer rhetoric which kicked into overdrive after United’s scuppered attempts to split off into a breakaway European Super League.

"Forget allegiances – we have got to come together to stop this proposal." @GNev2 calls for football fans to unite against an 'attack' on football in this country.#MNF pic.twitter.com/upigKqAFH0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

It’s reported that a number of United coaches, as well as Solskjaer, are concerned that Neville’s repeated anti-Glazer messages on Sky Sports sparked the protests at Old Trafford on Sunday, which have been described as “a riot” by beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys.

“We have to hear the fans’ voice. It’s everyone’s right to protest. It has to be in a civilised manner, though,” Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

“It has to be in a peaceful manner. Unfortunately, when you break in, when police officers get injured, scarred for life, that’s too far. That’s one step too far.

“When it gets out of hand like this, it’s a police matter. It’s not about showing your opinions anymore.”

Sunday’s demonstrations, which saw hundreds of fans make their way on to the Old Trafford pitch, ultimately forced the postponement of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Neville is said to have set up a WhatsApp group including a number of high-profile pundits aligned with various broadcasters in the hope of combating any future attempts from club owners to form a breakaway league.

United take on Roma on Thursday night in the away leg of their Europa League semi-final, with the Red Devils enjoying a 6-2 lead over their Italian opponents.

“It’s a difficult position to be in for me,” Solskjaer admitted. “I’ve always had a good relationship [with the owners] and they do listen to fans and I am sure there’ll be better communications coming.

“I’ve been communicating with the owners, I’ve got an apology personally.”

