Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests players were too eager to entertain fans in Fulham draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that Manchester United’s performance against Fulham had something to do with the return of supporters to Old Trafford.

In what was United’s last home game of the season, fans were allowed to return to the Theatre of Dreams but they didn’t have a victory to celebrate as the Red Devils let slip a lead and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s relegated side.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring with a quite stunning strike from range but Joe Bryan equalised for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining.

With Champions League qualification already secured, the draw did little to affect United’s place in the table but Solskjaer was not happy with the performance.

Solskjaer on Fulham draw

“It was great to have the fans, the buzz and the energy,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“But I don’t think we put on the performance that they wanted and maybe deserved. We had some good spells but not enough.

“We were too loose and were giving the ball away too often, trying the fantastic pass or the flick and maybe it’s because the crowd came in and we wanted to entertain them.

“It would be more entertaining if we played properly and scored goals.”

United have now won only one of their last four matches, which is not the best form going into next week’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

United finish their Premier League campaign against Wolves at Molineux on Sunday before the Europa League decider three days later.

“We know that we are at the end of the season and we’re tired,” Solskjaer continued.

“We need to get minutes into some and rest some because we need to be ready for the last game of the season. That’s the most important one now.

“We’ve lost eight points in a period when we should be bouncing and going into the next game looking forward to it and looking forward to the final, going into that confident.

“We need to sort a few things out and stop trying to be world-beaters and just play as a team.”

