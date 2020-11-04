Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned he could be sacked if Man United lose to Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he could be facing the sack if Manchester United are beaten by Everton on Saturday.

While Manchester United’s performances in the Champions League have been impressive this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not seen that form replicated in the Premier League.

United are currently in 15th place of the Premier League and pressure is continuing to mount on Solskjaer.

Former Chelsea and Spurs defender Jason Cundy has explained why Solskjaer finds himself under such scrutiny.

“The problem Ole’s got now is that he’s picked up one point from four at home,” Cundy told talkSPORT, as transcribed by the Express.

“The teams he’s dropped points against are Spurs – three, two against Chelsea and another three at the weekend.

“Those teams are teams who will be looking to finish above United. The board will be looking at that quite closely.”

Earlier this week, Mauricio Pochettino piqued the curiosity of United fans by revealing that he is ready to return to football management.

The ex-Spurs boss has been linked with the Red Devils for some time and his availability may expedite any decision on Solskjaer.

“The game against Everton is enormous,” Cundy added.

“United’s away record since January/February has been excellent, no defeats.

“If they lose, this international break I think he goes.

“This is massive for Ole, I think if they were to lose against [Everton] then that international break… that can be a graveyard for some managers.”

Former United captain Roy Keane issued a scathing criticism of the current Red Devils squad, pointing to the lack of leadership in the Old Trafford dressing room as one of the most concerning aspects.

Keane also predicted that the crop of players would ultimately end up costing Solskjaer his job and the United manager addressed Keane’s comments in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

