Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded ’embarrassing’ by Richard Keys

Richard Keys has called Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out for hypocrisy after the Manchester United manager’s comments on Sunday.

Solskjaer enraged Spurs manager Jose Mourinho by criticising Son-Heung min for his reaction to a flick in the face from United midfielder Scott McTominay in the build-up to a goal from Edinson Cavani that was ultimately ruled out for a foul on the South Korean.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has now hit out at Solskjaer for claiming he would have punished his son if he’d reacted the way Son did on Sunday.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t do irony,” Keys wrote in his blog. “He doesn’t so funny either. You shouldn’t try Ole. It’s embarrassing.

“Sadly – he doesn’t do honest. He should definitely try that.”

Keys accused Solskjaer of turning a blind eye to simulation from his own players, with the beINSports anchor repeatedly taking aim at Bruno Fernandes for exaggerating contact.

I thought this was Fernandes for a minute. 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/YjiJ8Wa5rs — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 11, 2021

Keys called for retrospective punishment for players found guilty of diving and reiterated why Solskjaer’s criticism of Son didn’t sit well with him.

“My point about Solskjaer is simple,” Keys explained. “This weekend he was the biter bit. How on earth can he complain about players conning refs if he won’t stop his own team doing it?

“He sits – with a smug satisfied face – week after week watching the three amigo’s go over when they’ve been sneezed on.

“Fernandes did it in Europe last week. Oh, we shouldn’t forget Pogba, who was caught on camera earlier in the season bollocking Shaw because he didn’t take a dive in the box.

“Enough. It’s a plague. I’ve been saying it all season. Players have to take the blame. Managers who don’t call them out are culpable – and our hapless officials haven’t got a clue.”

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, richard keys