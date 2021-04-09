Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Edinson Cavani is ‘still unsure what he wants to do’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms he is in constant dialogue with Edinson Cavani as speculation continues to mount on the Uruguayan forward’s future.

Cavani has been in and out of the Manchester United team this season, for a variety of reasons, and it has been suggested that the 34-year-old could opt to turn down the chance to spend another year at Old Trafford.

Cavani has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors to see out his career and United’s determination to keep hold of the veteran will very much depend on whether or not they are able to bring in a similarly reliable centre-forward this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Cavani has not yet made a decision on his future but talks are ongoing with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward.

“I’ve kept in touch with Edi and, of course, we keep an open dialogue,” Solskjaer said of Cavani. “He’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine.

“It’s not been an easy year either for him, or the rest of the world this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.”

Cavani has scored seven goals in 28 appearances for the Red Devils since he signed for the club last October.

Cavani has been credited with passing on plenty of his experience to United’s comparatively young forward players – Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood – since the Uruguayan legend joined the club.

Solskjaer is confident that Cavani has a lot to offer for the remainder of the season, with United still in contention for silverware in the form of the Europa League.

“I’m very sure that we will get a good Edinson for the rest of the season,” Solskjaer said.

“He knows that this is the business end of the season, where we fight for the Europa League trophy and we can see the end-line in the league, only eight games left and you’re thinking about where you’re going to end up.

“He’s been so positive in and around the place, he’s been great to have, he’s been working hard now obviously to get fit. We’ve got him and now, hopefully, we can keep him fit the next six, seven weeks.”

