Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he waited so long to make Edinson Cavani substitution

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended his decision to hold off until the 66th minute to bring on Edinson Cavani against Sheffield United.

Many Manchester United supporters were crying out for Edinson Cavani to replace Anthony Martial at half-time as the French forward never looked up to the challenge against the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waited until after Harry Maguire equalised for the hosts to introduce Cavani to the fray and when he did so, he opted to take off Mason Greenwood rather than Martial.

Responding to a question about the timing of his first substitution, the Red Devils boss defended his decision.

“You need to find the right moment,” Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News. “I think maybe we didn’t find the performance level that we needed, we started okay but didn’t have the quality in the last pass to find the opening.

“Then, of course, at half-time when you’re 1-0 down you think, ‘do we do a sub early on or do we give them time to get back into the game?’

“We scored and felt the time was there for Edi to come on then. There’s always a balance to sticking with the starting XI and making change when you see things don’t work.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand was one of many to criticise United’s performance, which ultimately ended in a 2-1 defeat to the bottom-of-the-table Blades.

And while both Solskjaer and club captain Harry Maguire pointed to a couple of incorrect refereeing decisions after the game, it was clear that Man United’s performance simply wasn’t up to scratch.

“There are many, many facets to a game of football,” Solskjaer continued. “Today we didn’t pass with enough quality, didn’t get enough rhythm, tempo and quality in our passing, didn’t make enough runs in behind when we should have, because there were spaces there, especially in the first-half. In the second-half, when they get their goal it’s less so and more difficult.

“The boys have been absolutely terrific the last few months, they’ve been really, really consistent, high performance level and tonight was a night where we didn’t reach those levels.”

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer