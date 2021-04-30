Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to use the appeal of a full Old Trafford to persuade Edinson Cavani to extend his stay at Manchester United.

Speculation continues to swirl around Cavani’s future although Solskjaer remains optimistic that he can convince the Uruguayan forward to spend another season with the Red Devils.

Cavani scored two against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday and the 34-year-old has been praised for his impact on the younger forwards at United since joining the club last October.

Talks are ongoing to keep Cavani at United beyond the summer but he has also been linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

“I understand it’s been very difficult for him,” Solskjaer said of Cavani.

“I’ve promised him Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in it. He must try to get that feeling that Manchester is a good place to live. I’m doing my best. Hopefully, nights like this help him see himself here for another year.

“We don’t have to sell it to him. It’s about how he feels coming in every day, the team we are creating.

“He is part of it. But he has to feel it, scoring those goals with the fans. We’ve got the best fans. He’s a goalscorer and there’s nothing better than celebrating in front of them.”

Cavani has scored 12 goals in all competitions for United this season but he has not yet experienced the thrill of finding the net in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Cavani’s teammate Victor Lindelof insisted that it was “a shame” that Cavani did not get the opportunity to hear the roar from the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday night.

Lindelof said: “I think he would have enjoyed scoring goals in front of our fans and I think everyone is missing them. Hopefully, we can get them back because a night like this deserves fans.”

