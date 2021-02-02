Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused of ‘betrayal of trust’ by referees’ charity

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been accused of a ‘betrayal of trust’ for his recent comments on the delegate’s report from Manchester United’s defeat to Sheffield United last week.

According to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the report revealed that mistakes had been made in terms of two significant decisions in the match.

Referee Peter Bankes saw nothing wrong with Sheffield United’s opener, despite suggestions that Man United ‘keeper David De Gea was impeded as he attempted to get to the ball, while the Red Devils had a goal disallowed when Harry Maguire was deemed to have fouled the visitors’ goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

“We got the delegate’s report through and the two decisions were wrong,” Solskjaer said on Monday. Did Billy Sharp impede David de Gea in the build up to Kean Bryan's headed opener? Manchester United believe so… pic.twitter.com/qVtdwIZF3h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2021

“They have admitted our goal should have stood and theirs should not.”

Solskjaer has since come in for criticism for publicly discussing the contents of the delegate’s report.

Referee’s charity Ref Support UK has hit out at the United manager for divulging the information that was meant to be kept within the club.

Chief Executive of the charity, Martin Cassidy, told the Telegraph: “Revealing the public conversations or communications between match delegates and clubs in regard to a match officials’ performance is a betrayal of trust and is a huge setback to building trust between match officials, clubs, managers and players.

“The unwritten rule mentally that ‘what is said in the dressing, stays in the dressing room’ seems very shallow when the manager of one of the most famous clubs in the world disregards that unwritten rule when it comes to a referee.”

Solskjaer also wondered if his players should have made more of the decisions in the defeat to Sheffield United.

The Norwegian insisted that his team is full of nice players, who have been instructed to let referees do their job.

“Maybe we should have made more of a fuss about it. We are a bunch of nice lads,” Solskjaer said ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Southampton.

“There has been a narrative for too long about the decisions we have got for us. But I don’t want my players to put unfair pressure on the referees. We leave them to it, that’s their job.”

