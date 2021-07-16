Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells players of plans to tweak formation next season

No more Fred and McTominay together?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems willing to grant the wishes of many Man United fans by implementing a more attacking formation next season.

Solskjaer came in for criticism from some for often setting his side up too conservatively with two holding midfield players – typically Fred alongside Scott McTominay – in front of a back four.

ESPN reports that Solskjaer has already told the players who have returned for preseason training that he intends to be a bit more daring in the 2021/22 campaign.

Solskjaer intends to implement a more attacking formation

The report claims that Solskjaer plans to play 4-3-3 as his preferred formation, although with only one defensive midfielder and two more attack-minded players ahead of him.

Much of that plan hinges on United’s ability to sign Raphael Varane as it had been suggested that Solskjaer utilised two deep-lying midfield players because he didn’t fully trust his defence.

With Varane, Solskjaer would be more confident in taking chances further up the pitch, which could mean that Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek may receive more playing time with Bruno Fernandes, presuming both Pogba and Van de Beek stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

“It is building and improving. Of course, we need to improve on a few things,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“We’ve looked at it and evaluated it but, as I said earlier, it’s fine margins in football. If you win a penalty shootout, that’s a successful season. If you lose it, it’s just doom and gloom.

“So, well, I’m sure the players will have recharged and know what’s up and we’re a team on the up, improving all the time. The coaches will be demanding as ever because standards need to keep going up. I’m sure other teams will be too.”

Jadon Sancho is expected to be officially announced as a United player in the coming days, while the Red Devils are going to continue working to get a deal for Varane over the line. Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier also remains a target.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer