Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned that Man United forward will get him sacked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned that persisting with Anthony Martial will ultimately get him sacked as Manchester United manager.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has been quite vocal with his doubts about Man United’s ability to challenge for titles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last month, Jordan urged Solskjaer to walk away from his role with United but the English pundit has rejected suggestions that he has an agenda against the Red Devils boss.

Jordan simply believes that Solskjaer is in over his head in terms of his experience and the squad of players he has at his disposal.

Jordan has even claimed that misfiring forward Anthony Martial will lead to Solskjaer’s dismissal if he continues to include the Frenchman in his starting XI.

Martial has only scored five goals in 20 appearances this season and Jordan believes the 25-year-old will cause the downfall of Solskjaer.

“Man United fans are piling in on me, saying ‘you’ve got this agenda against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

❌ "#MCFC & #LFC are not better than two years ago & #MUFC still can't beat them." 🤔 "Would any of the top three employ Ole?" 👎 "Some of those players aren't good enough. Martial will get you sacked."@SJOpinion10 doesn't hold back when asked about Man United. pic.twitter.com/gvVt4rDnY1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2021

“It’s not an agenda, it’s calling out excellence and saying ‘can you really subscribe to the fact that anytime soon this guy, and this group of players…’ – because some of those players aren’t fit for purpose.

“Anthony Martial will get you sacked if you have him regularly in your side because he’s not good enough and he’s lightweight.

“You look at this and say ‘is he really going to bridge the gap in the cometh the hour, cometh the man moment against [Jurgen] Klopp and against [Pep] Guardiola?’

“He may well do it, he may well beat Klopp next week. I don’t think he will but I don’t take any satisfaction, I don’t sit there wanting this man out of a job.

“I don’t have an agenda, I’m just calling it as I see it. If you want to call it an agenda, that’s peoples perspectives.”

Read More About: anthony martial, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Simon Jordan