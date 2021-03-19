Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how Alex Ferguson reacted to his first Man United XI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on how Alex Ferguson reacted to his first major decision in charge of Manchester United.

On 19 December, 2018 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed caretaker manager of Man United and his first match pitted the Norwegian against former club Cardiff City.

In a new book co-written by Dundee United manager Micky Mellon, entitled The First 100 Days: Lessons In Leadership From The Football Bosses, Solskjaer has shed some light on his early weeks in the Old Trafford dugout.

The United boss, who was appointed on a permanent basis in March of 2019, revealed the advice he received from the club’s greatest ever manager, Ferguson, and how the Scot reacted to his first starting XI.

Solskjaer also explained how he returned to an old Ferguson edict by insisting that players wear suits to the FA Cup meeting with Spurs after some warm weather training in January 2019.

Per the Mirror, Solskjaer said: “We came in just before Christmas. I suppose it was like coming in on loan… it wasn’t like ‘Come in and change the club and put your stamp on it.’

“It was come in; you know the club, you know the expectations, make them smile, play attacking football and give youth a chance’.

“We talked about high expectations, having some fun and even surprising a few people…later that day I remember walking about and hearing people saying: ‘Finally, we’re talking about being Manchester United again…’ that night was the staff do. I went along, have a bit of speech and had a bit of a dance!

“I got a text from the manager (Sir Alex) who said ‘Pick your team and sleep well.’ I sent him the players I was picking and I just got a message back: ‘That’ll do the job.’

“During our trip to Dubai we made two big changes. The first one was our system for the game against Tottenham… The second big thing was to bring back the suits… those Tottenham players looked at them and thought ‘I want to play for Manchester United.’”

