Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits fib he used to tell Alex Ferguson at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he often bent the truth with his fitness in the hope of convincing Sir Alex Ferguson to play him during his time at Manchester United.

The sight of Marcus Rashford starting against Granada in the Europa League on Thursday night came as a surprise to some but despite his knock, the English forward opened the scoring for United and Solskjaer is optimistic that he will be available again this weekend.

It was clear to see that Rashford wasn’t completely comfortable but he found the net in style and lasted more than an hour in Spain before being replaced by Edinson Cavani.

“Marcus, fantastic goal,” Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference. “Great pass by Victor [Lindelof], great run and the skill to bring the ball down like this, we’ve seen it a few times before, and it’s a top, top quality goal.

“It’s the same thing as before, he’s not recovered from it. Hopefully it’s not gotten any worse from this. He lasted 60 or 70 against Brighton, 65 now, so hopefully he’s ready. I think he should be ready for Sunday. The goal was exceptional.”

While Solskjaer didn’t suggest that Rashford had let on that he was fitter than he is, the Norwegian admitted that he had, on occasion, told Alex Ferguson that he was in better condition than he actually was to remain in contention for game time.

“Yeah, I probably did. I think I did it a few times,” Solskjaer said when asked if he ever told Ferguson that he was fit and ready even if he wasn’t.

“It’s not like I couldn’t perform, but I probably knew I wasn’t at 100 per cent. But when are you at 100 per cent as a footballer? I think that’s very rare.

“Marcus, we know he’s someone we have to protect but he was ready, and he was vital for us today.”

