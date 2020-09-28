Old clip shows how Carlo Ancelotti’s opinion of Seamus Coleman has radically changed

Carlo Ancelotti’s opinion of Seamus Coleman has changed dramatically in just three short years.

Back in 2017, Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Seamus Coleman as a potential replacement for the retiring club captain, Philipp Lahm.

Lahm’s leadership qualities were always going to be difficult to replace and Ancelotti, who was in charge at Bayern at the time, clearly didn’t think Coleman was up to the job.

When presented with a question about Bayern’s links to Coleman during a 2017 press conference, Ancelotti succinctly dismissed suggestions that the Republic of Ireland international would be moving to the Allianz Arena, with his response sparking a round of laughter around the room.

Nobody is laughing now, however, as Ancelotti has clearly been convinced of Coleman’s quality and influence.

Ancelotti, now at Everton, has given Coleman quite a bit of credit for the Toffees’ incredible start to the season and even compared the Irish full-back to some of the greatest captains he’s had the pleasure of working with.

“Seamus is doing really well. He is an example for all the others of how you need to be: the attitude, the spirit – every day,” Ancelotti said last weekend, just a week after suggesting Coleman could play until he’s 40.

“I’ve had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top.

“He is a great captain, honestly. I don’t want to forget anyone [I have worked with] but he is up there as a captain with [Paulo] Maldini, John Terry and Sergio Ramos.”

Coleman’s former manager, David Moyes, has identified the 31-year-old as a potential target before next week’s deadline day but West Ham’s chances of signing the Irishman are slim for so many reasons.

Read More About: carlo ancelotti, everton, Seamus Coleman