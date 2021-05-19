“I thought he would put me out of the squad.”

Nuri Sahin has recalled how Jurgen Klopp once kicked him out of training for a dispute with a teammate at Borussia Dortmund.

Sahin was a mainstay in Klopp’s midfield for the Bundesliga side but it wasn’t all plain sailing between the two.

The former Turkey international has revealed that he was once ordered by Klopp to leave Dortmund training because of his role in a training ground argument.

“It was either 2009 or 2010,” Sahin told Goal. “I was playing for Borussia Dortmund and the coach threw me out of training. He told me to leave, because I had an argument with another player.

“I was young and I thought I knew everything. I was sure I was in the right, 100 per cent, but he told me to go, so I went.

“So, the next day I came in and I thought ‘OK, maybe it’s the end for me here’, you know? I thought he would put me out of the squad or whatever. But he came in and it was like nothing had happened.

“It was a moment for me to realise that I would have him on my side even when I was in the wrong. It’s powerful when you realise that about your coach.”

Sahin actually beat Klopp to Liverpool, spending the first half of the 2012/13 season on loan at Anfield, but the midfielder failed to force his way into the first-team plans of then-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

Nuri Sahin on Jurgen Klopp

Klopp arrived at Liverpool three years later and it’s safe to say he had more of an impact at the Merseyside club.

Sahin is unsurprised by Klopp’s success at Liverpool as the 32-year-old praised his former manager’s ability to connect with his players.

“What I love most about him is that he’s human. He touches you on a human level,” Sahin said of Klopp.

“If he asks you ‘how are you?’, it’s not just for the sake of asking. He asks with his heart. And if you have a problem, he is there to solve it. He has time. He cares.

“He can be hard at times, for sure, but the next day you come in and you know there is nothing left between you two guys.

“This is what I loved about him and what I learned about him. If you want to be a good coach for a long, long time, you have to be a good person also, because the players feel it.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: borussia dortmund, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, nuri sahin