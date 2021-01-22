It’s not often that Jose Mourinho turns down the chance to pontificate but he had little to say on the subject of Frank Lampard during Friday morning’s press conference.

Frank Lampard was one of the greatest players to play under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea but the pair have clashed on occasion since Lampard made the move into management.

Amid growing pressure on Lampard at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mourinho was asked whether he expected Blues owner Roman Abramovich to keep the faith with Lampard and the Portuguese declined the opportunity to comment.

“That’s not my problem at all,” Mourinho responded.

Lampard’s position at Stamford Bridge has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with only one Premier League victory for Chelsea in Lampard’s last five games in charge.

The former England international insists that he is not feeling the pressure and refused to discuss his conversations with the Chelsea board, who approved significant spending for Lampard in the last transfer window.

“I don’t listen to it,” Lampard said of the mounting criticism.

“It’s only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something, but I don’t do that.

“I’m not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club, but I just do my job, it doesn’t matter to me.

“The pressure is fine, you’re obviously happier when you’re winning games.

“I was obviously happier in October and November than now. For me, I just have to get on with the job.”

Chelsea host Luton Town in the FA Cup this weekend, while the Blues have fallen to eighth place in the Premier League table despite being touted as potential challengers at the beginning of the season.

