Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son wades into war of words with Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eldest son, Noah, has assured Jose Mourinho that he never goes hungry after the Tottenham Hotspur boss hit out at his Manchester United successor.

Mourinho took umbrage with Solskjaer’s comments about Son Heung-min after the Spurs forward’s reaction to a flick in the face from Scott McTominay on Sunday.

The incident resulted in a United goal being ruled out but Solskjaer was able to laugh at the “foul” after the match, which ended 3-1 in favour of the Red Devils.

Solskjaer suggested that his son would not have received dinner if he’d stayed down as long as Son did following a relatively innocuous foul.

That remark enraged Mourinho, who took aim at the Norwegian in his post-match press conference.

“Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole,” Mourinho said.

“Because I think a father – I am a father – I think as a father, you have to always feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do.

“If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I’m very, very disappointed and like we say in Portugal ‘bread is bread and cheese is cheese’, I told Ole what I think about his comments.”

Solskjaer’s son Noah, a footballer for Kristiansund, has now dismissed Mourinho’s criticism and assured the Spurs boss that he always gets fed.

Noah Solskjaer suggested that Mourinho wasn’t actually offended by what his father said and claimed the Portuguese was simply trying to deflect attention away from the result.

“Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too,” the youngster told local newspaper Tidens Krav.

“I always get food, I can assure everyone about that.

“[Teammate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today.

“I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost.”

