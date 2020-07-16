No, Jurgen Klopp Didn’t Take A Needless Dig At David Luiz In Post-Match Presser

Jurgen Klopp has been slammed on social media for something he is reported to have said during Wednesday night’s press conference.

Moments after Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Klopp spoke to reporters on a Zoom call and referenced the match and his team’s performance.

One question about Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-half Virgil van Dijk, both of whom made errors at The Emirates, created quite a stir on social media.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst transcribed Klopp’s answer in the below tweet and it resulted in a significant amount of backlash as it appeared to some that Klopp had taken it upon himself to needlessly mock David Luiz.

Klopp: "Is someone surprised these boys [Alisson/Van Dijk] are humans? I am not. I need David Luiz? He's signed a new contract eh?" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 15, 2020

Social media ran with the quote and Klopp was criticised for the comment.

Klopp is so fucking annoying when he loses… No wonder things went sour at Dortmund. https://t.co/LieZ8MCvRu — JB (@JB_1997_) July 15, 2020

This guy is so fucking childish man. Can't take a defeat with his chest. Pep was never this weird https://t.co/fbHVUqeZkE — دا فا (@MD17b) July 16, 2020

Always enjoyed Koop but this is shameless. Trying to talk down Luiz, a class player who has won more than him. https://t.co/tigj47h4Gu — sun the tech merchant (@frankthefraud_) July 15, 2020

For how good Klopp is, his responses to losses are baffling. His brain is just different. https://t.co/VxkxkU7Fh0 — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) July 15, 2020

But a crucial aspect of the quote that was left out is that Klopp did not bring up David Luiz out of thin air.

One quick viewing of the press conference shows that the reporter actually brought up Luiz after Klopp mentioned that he wasn’t surprised that his two players were human.

The full transcript of the exchange reads as follows:

Reporter: Before the game, Mikel Arteta was being criticised for not having reliable defenders. It was said that he needed players like Alisson and Van Dijk but they made the mistakes tonight. What does that say about the fickle nature of football?

Jurgen Klopp: That’s football. Some are surprised that these boys are human beings. I am not. I see them every day. From time to time they are not perfect but not really often. That’s how it is.

Reporter: You need to get David Luiz in this summer.

Klopp: Sorry?

Reporter: You need to get David Luiz in this summer if you want to shore up that defence.

Klopp: He signed a new contract, right?

Reporter: That’s true. He’d cost a lot of money.

It was the reporter who mentioned luiz, Klopp just brushed it off, he clearly isn’t rattled. pic.twitter.com/5L9M2EWM9c — Mufaro Rhys (@MHapaguti) July 15, 2020

So as you can see – No, Jurgen Klopp didn’t take a needless dig at David Luiz.