No, Jurgen Klopp Didn’t Take A Needless Dig At David Luiz In Post-Match Presser

Darragh Murphy July 16, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has been slammed on social media for something he is reported to have said during Wednesday night’s press conference.

Moments after Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Klopp spoke to reporters on a Zoom call and referenced the match and his team’s performance.

One question about Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-half Virgil van Dijk, both of whom made errors at The Emirates, created quite a stir on social media.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst transcribed Klopp’s answer in the below tweet and it resulted in a significant amount of backlash as it appeared to some that Klopp had taken it upon himself to needlessly mock David Luiz.

Social media ran with the quote and Klopp was criticised for the comment.

But a crucial aspect of the quote that was left out is that Klopp did not bring up David Luiz out of thin air.

One quick viewing of the press conference shows that the reporter actually brought up Luiz after Klopp mentioned that he wasn’t surprised that his two players were human.

The full transcript of the exchange reads as follows:

Reporter: Before the game, Mikel Arteta was being criticised for not having reliable defenders. It was said that he needed players like Alisson and Van Dijk but they made the mistakes tonight. What does that say about the fickle nature of football?
Jurgen Klopp: That’s football. Some are surprised that these boys are human beings. I am not. I see them every day. From time to time they are not perfect but not really often. That’s how it is.
Reporter: You need to get David Luiz in this summer.
Klopp: Sorry?
Reporter: You need to get David Luiz in this summer if you want to shore up that defence.
Klopp: He signed a new contract, right?
Reporter: That’s true. He’d cost a lot of money.

So as you can see – No, Jurgen Klopp didn’t take a needless dig at David Luiz.

