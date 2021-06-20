Nicky Butt suggests Man United already have their own Declan Rice

“We’re in a good place in the middle of the park.”

Man United legend Nicky Butt isn’t convinced that Declan Rice is the kind of player required by the club if they are to continue progressing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are expected to be busy in the transfer window as they look to bridge the gap between them and Premier League champions Manchester City.

United have been linked with a number of players this summer and West Ham captain Declan Rice is one of many mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils.

Butt believes that Rice is not what United need, however, as the former England midfielder explained how Solskjaer is already well-stocked in that department.

“For me, next season has to be about getting some silverware back in that trophy cabinet,” Butt told Ladbrokes, via Manchester Evening News.

“It’s about getting the right players who will allow you to challenge for trophies. It’s a winning club, so we can’t go this long without silverware.

“I think Man United are solid enough in midfield. I keep hearing things about Declan Rice, but is he a better player than Scott McTominay?

“I’m not sure; I think with McTominay, Paul Pogba and obviously Bruno Fernandes, we’re in a good place in the middle of the park.”



Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is understood to be United’s top target in the transfer window and the deal is said to be closer than ever as the clubs continue negotiations while Euro 2020 plays out.

However Butt believes that United’s priority should be the signing of a reliable centre-half to play alongside club captain Harry Maguire in the heart of defence.

“The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position,” Butt continued. “We need a partner for Harry Maguire.

‘Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he’s a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham.

“I think we bought him when he was 32, and we went and won the treble with him. If Varane is available, then I’d go all out for him.”

