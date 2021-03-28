Nicky Butt reportedly went ‘nose-to-nose’ with new Football Director before Man United exit

New details have emerged which highlight the level of tension between Nicky Butt and John Murtough at Manchester United in recent months.

It came as a surprise to many this week when Man United legend Nicky Butt announced that he would be leaving the club in order to pursue a “new professional challenge.”

The timing appeared curious as only two weeks earlier, United appointed their first-ever Football Director, John Murtough, as part of the club’s restructure of football operations.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

A link was drawn by The Athletic, who reported that Butt and Murtough were like “chalk and cheese” and the way that Murtough’s promotion was handled didn’t sit well with United’s former midfielder.

Further details have now been reported by Football Insider, to whom a source claimed that Butt and Murtough nearly came to blows after going “nose-to-nose” at United’s training ground.

The training ground incident is said to have occurred a number of months ago but shows that friction had been simmering for some time before Murtough’s appointment ultimately proved to be the deciding factor for Butt, who made almost 400 appearances for the Red Devils.

In recent days, Butt has been linked with a reunion with ex-teammate Wayne Rooney at Derby County while former midfield partner Roy Keane reportedly wants Butt to be his number two if the Corkman gets the Celtic job.

“Having come through the Academy myself to play almost 400 games for Manchester United, it has been an absolute privilege to come back and work with a new generation of talent making that same journey,” Butt said of his exit.

“I’m proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential, and the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team.

“I already know from my playing days how difficult it is to leave Manchester United, but it feels like the right moment for a new professional challenge and I look forward to exploring opportunities that build on the great experiences I’ve had here over the past nine years.”

Read More About: Manchester United, nicky butt