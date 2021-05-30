The incredible numbers from N’Golo Kante’s Champions League final masterclass

He’s done it again!

N’Golo Kante put in another midfield masterclass on Saturday night, playing a crucial role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City.

Kante seemed to be everywhere against City and put in a man-of-the-match performance from midfield, recording some quite remarkable statistics in the process.

The French midfielder had a passing accuracy of 85 per cent and got 53 touches, while his break-up play was perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game.

N'Golo Kante was EVERYWHERE vs. Man City!

Despite standing 5ft 6 in and being the shortest player on the pitch, Kante won more aerial duels (four) against City than any other Chelsea player.

He did not concede a single foul, while also winning the most duels with 11 and recovering the ball more times than anyone else.

N'Golo Kanté's #UCLFinal game by numbers for Chelsea: 85% passing accuracy

53 touches

11 duels won (most)

10 ball recoveries (most)

4 aerials won (!)

3 tackles

2 touches in the opp. box

2 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won One of the great UCL Final performances. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dukI1LEL5d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 29, 2021

N’Golo Kante Champions League masterclass

Kante also made 100 per cent of his tackles and completed 100 per cent of his take-ons in the final.

The performance blew the minds of the pundits covering the game for BT Sport – Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Joleon Lescott.

Lescott suggested that Kante had already established himself as the greatest player ever in his position.

“I played with (Claude) Makelele, who I thought was the best in that position until I saw this kid,” Cole said. “He’s got Makelele plus extras!”

Ferdinand explained what makes Kante such a nightmare for opposition teams to play against.

“I don’t even think he’s a holder. He gets let off the leash and goes and smells the game,” Ferdinand said. “He goes and takes the moments, finds where the ball is going to drop. He’s got this innate thing where he knows where the ball’s going to be and, all of a sudden, he just turns up.

“He’s so quick, he’s so nimble and as a player on the pitch, if you’re playing against him, you don’t know where he’s coming from because he’s so quick that he surprises you. He is the best and most important midfielder in terms of retrieving and making sure your team remains solid. He’s the best for me.”

