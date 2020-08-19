Neymar risks Uefa punishment after actions at final whistle

Neymar could be facing punishment from Uefa after the Paris Saint-Germain forward swapped shirts at the final whistle of his side’s Champions League semi-final victory.

After putting in a sensational performance for PSG in the 3-0 win over RasenBallsport Leipzig, Neymar was spotted exchanging shirts with Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg.

According to Uefa’s 31-page ‘Return to play protocol’, which was issued when football returned following lockdown, “Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts.”

It adds that non-compliance with the recommendations “may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.”

While it’s highly unlikely that Uefa would come down so hard on Neymar as to ban him from the upcoming Champions League final, The Sun reports that it’s possible the Brazilian superstar misses the game due to suggestions that players may have to quarantine for a period of 12 days if they swap shirts after a game.

In all likelihood, Neymar will face no more than a slap on the wrist, a warning to refrain from doing so again or, at most, a minor fine.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in Sunday night’s Champions League final after the 3-0 victory on Tuesday evening.

PSG are turning it 🔛 Angel Di Maria doubles their lead after capitalising on a goalkeeping error! 🎯 THAT Neymar assist 🤤#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/fO3jABr1FH — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020

Neymar failed to get on the scoresheet against Leipzig but he caused problems throughout, hitting the post twice and setting Angel di Maria up with one of the finest assists of the season.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann conceded that the better team won on the night.

“At the end the ticket for the final for PSG is well deserved,” he told BT Sport. “[The] first 10-12 minutes we played well. PSG has so much quality and at the end they were the better team, but football is sometimes like that.

“We had to decide before the game if we wanted to attack early. In the first 10 minutes we had three or four good moments and made two or three big mistakes.

“When we conceded the second goal the belief of our players drained. At the end it was a question of character and we did well in the second half.”

