Neymar sent off for ‘punch’ after accusing opponent of racial abuse

It was a chaotic end to a chaotic game, with Neymar one of five players sent off in Marseille’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.

On a night where there were far more yellow cards than shots at goal, Neymar and teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Daniel Paredes were given their marching orders in added time at Parc des Princes.

For the visitors, Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were dismissed in extra time after a brawl broke out between the two sides.

Tempers had been threatening to boil over throughout the 90 minutes and VAR had to be consulted to identify the worst culprits in the meleee, with Neymar sent off for what was perceived to be a strike to the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.

As the Brazilian forward left the pitch, he could be heard alerting the fourth official that he had been subjected to racial abuse.

Neymar tells the fourth official there was a racist incident after receiving his marching orders… We expect to hear much more fallout from tonight's Le Classique. pic.twitter.com/U6ELYKNaXp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2020

Neymar took to Twitter after the game to give his side of events, saying he was called a monkey during the match.

“The only regret I have is for not being in the face of this asshole,” Neymar tweeted.

“VAR catching my “aggression” is easy … now I want to see the image of the racist calling me “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (monkey motherfucker) … that I want to see! What’s up? REEL u punish me .. CASCUDO am expelled … what about them? What’s up ?”

Único arrependimento que tenho é por não ter dado na cara desse babaca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Gonzalez has also taken to social media to insist that there was no instance of racial abuse on Sunday night and accused Neymar of being a sore loser.

Golzalez tweeted: “There is no place for racism. Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today. Allez l’OM.”

