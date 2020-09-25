Neymar has delivered a succinct summary of Lionel Messi’s scathing dig at Barcelona’s board.

Responding to the manner in which Luis Suarez was allowed to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi hit out at Barca’s board but insisted that he was no longer surprised by the actions of the higher-ups at the Camp Nou.

After revealing how the departure of Suarez only hit him on Friday, Messi wrote on Instagram: “You deserved to be let go as what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did.

“But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me.”

And now the other third of Barcelona’s legendary MSN attacking triumvirate from 2014-2017, Neymar, has echoed Messi’s sentiments.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar responded to the Argentine superstar’s Instagram post with a facepalm emoji and a clear message.

“Incredible how they do things,” Neymar wrote.

After completing his world-record £198 million move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, Neymar admitted that he was disappointed in the Catalan club’s board and insisted that “they shouldn’t be in charge of Barca.”

With Messi now the only remaining MSN member at Barcelona, the 364 goals by the forward trio over three seasons seem a distant memory.

Neymar has since justified his world-record fee, with 70 goals in 86 appearances for PSG, and Suarez is expected to have a positive impact on Atletico Madrid when he finalises terms with Diego Simeone’s side.

While he might be turning 34 in January, Suarez remains one of the most reliable goalscorers in world football and he could thrive under Simeone’s aggressive brand of football.

As for Messi, he will reportedly be looking elsewhere next summer after eventually being convinced to stay at Barcelona for one more season to see out his contract.

