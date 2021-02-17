Neymar quickly deleted tweet during Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Barcelona

Share and Enjoy !

Neymar was reduced to a passionate spectator as injury ruled him out of a return to the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Neymar was forced to watch Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Barcelona from home and while the Brazilian superstar’s current team claimed a first-leg victory in some style, Neymar wasn’t happy about one incident in the first half.

The hosts actually took the lead courtesy of a Lionel Messi spot-kick but Neymar was clearly of the opinion that his former club had benefitted from a soft penalty.

"ESE PENAL ES UNA BROMA" 😲 Neymar se ríe y luego borra el tuit del penal con el que el Barcelona se fue al frente.#ChampionsxESPN pic.twitter.com/z5aw53F3v6 — Fuera de Juego (@ESPN_FDJ) February 16, 2021

“That penalty is a joke,” Neymar tweeted in Portuguese.

Neymar quickly deleted the social media post. Perhaps he feared retrospective action from authorities or perhaps his concerns drifted away when PSG took firm control of the fixture.

Kylian Mbappe equalised five minutes after Messi’s opener and from then on out, it was the Mbappe show.

The French youngster completed a stunning hat-trick, while Moise Kean also got in on the act to wrap up a 4-1 win for the Ligue 1 outfit away from home.

While Barcelona have previous in turning around significant deficits against PSG, it will take a remarkable comeback if Ronald Koeman’s side are to find their way into the Champions League quarter-finals this season.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed after the first-leg victory that Mbappe had predicted the win.

“Before the match, he asked me how many times I had won at Camp Nou,” Pochettino said in his post-match press conference. “‘Once,’ I told him. He replied to me: ‘Tomorrow, we are going to win a second time.’

He added: “He is a top player. Great footballers write their history. They evolve match after match. With this hat-trick, Kylian will be in the spotlight but we had no doubts.

“He’s world-class. No one can discover Mbappe tonight. He’s a fantastic player and he’s very happy in our club. He said it, I said it too.”

