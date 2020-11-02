Why Nemanja Matic chooses not to wear a poppy

Nemanja Matic has previously explained why he chooses not to wear a poppy.

The start of November over the weekend signalled the annual tradition of footballers sporting poppies as a tribute to remember those who have lost their lives or been injured at war.

Not every player observes the tradition, however, with James McClean one of the first to give a detailed explanation for his refusal to wear a poppy.

On Sunday, supporters were reminded that Nemanja Matic also chooses not to wear a poppy when he came on during Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Matic replaced Fred after an hour at Old Trafford, just a few minutes before Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin and gave away the decisive penalty that was converted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

For fans who were curious about the lack of a poppy on Matic’s shirt, the midfielder explained two years ago that his experience during the bombing of Serbia in 1999 resulted in his decision to stop wearing the poppy.

Matic wrote on Instagram: “I recognise fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone’s right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict.

“However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999. Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don’t feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt.

“I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.

“I hope everyone understands my reasons now that I have explained them and I can concentrate on helping the team in the games that lie ahead.”

Read More About: Manchester United, nemanja matic, poppy, Premier League