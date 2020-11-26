Nemanja Matic has urged the Serbian government to step in and ensure that Nemanja Vidic is made a priority when the Serbian Football Association decides on its next chief.

There have been calls for a significant shake-up after Serbia missed out on qualification for the European Championships next year following this month’s penalty shootout defeat to Scotland.

One of the national team’s most experienced players, Nemanja Matic has recommended former Manchester United captain and namesake Nemanja Vidic for a role at the top of the FSS.

“Vidic at the helm of the Serbian Football Association (FSS) is the route to saving the country’s soccer,” Matic wrote in an open letter to the public circulated by Serbian media, via Reuters.

“I am not asking for anyone to lose their job, but I am asking for Vidic to be put in charge because I am completely convinced he will do everything in his power for the benefit of Serbia’s football.

“He needs the government’s support too because football is important to us.

“We all know that president Aleksandar Vucic is a big sports fan, hence I am inviting him to help persuade Vidic to take on the massive job of getting our football back on its feet.”

Former United defender Vidic made 56 appearances for his national team in its various iterations – FR Yugoslavia, Serbia & Montenegro and Serbia.

As an independent nation, Serbia have never qualified for the European Championships and failed to get out of their World Cup groups in 2010 and 2018.

In some positive news, Serbia do find themselves in Pot 2 of the upcoming World Cup qualification draw meaning they will likely have a more favourable qualifying group than the Republic of Ireland.

