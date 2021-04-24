Nemanja Matic discusses Man United dressing room’s reaction to European Super League news

Nemanja Matic has confirmed that the Manchester United squad shares the opinion of the club’s supporters on the subject of the European Super League.

Matic admitted that the United players had heard nothing about the Super League prior to last weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley but were quick to voice their disapproval of the proposal.

The Serbian midfielder expressed relief that United were quick to react to the fan backlash and announced that the club would no longer be participating in the contentious competition.

“First, the information came to us was on Sunday after the game,” Matic told Sky Sports. “What I can say on behalf of all players that we are happy that all clubs listened to supporters, to the fans, and I think this was a victory for football.

“We all share the same opinion, we are with our supporters, I think that it was a better decision for football that we don’t go to that Super League. That’s all I can say because I didn’t know much about the Super League.”

While United have withdrawn their participation in the Super League, the club’s supporters remain furious with the hierarchy who signed up for the tournament without consulting the fanbase.

A small group of fans breached security at United’s training ground on Thursday and protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to speak to the disgruntled supporters and he was reportedly joined by Matic, as well as Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher.

“We saw the fans here in our training ground and I think that was very nice from our manager to decide to go out and speak to them,” Matic said.

“With that gesture he showed that us as a club we respect our supporters, we respect their opinions. He just went outside to speak to them and I think that was a positive thing.

“They shared their opinions with us, of course we understand them and what I can say is that all the players that we are really focused on our job.

“I hope that what’s happened with this Super League is behind us and we can now focus on the Premier League and Europa League.”

