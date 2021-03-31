Nemanja Matic taunts Bruno Fernandes about Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-line controversy

Bruno Fernandes will return to Manchester United to find a reminder of a frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo moment from the international break.

Nemanja Matic poked fun at Ronaldo’s disallowed goal against Serbia last week by taping a photo of the late strike to Bruno Fernandes’ locker at Man United.

Ronaldo reacted furiously after what appeared to be a clear winner against Serbia was not given by the officials and the World Cup qualifying match ended 2-2.

HUGE DRAMA IN BELGRADE! 😮 ▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo thought he'd won it!

▪️ Referee said no goal!

▪️ No VAR.

▪️ Ronaldo storms off the pitch!#SRBPOR #WCQ pic.twitter.com/p9N61Wpwde — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 27, 2021

Ronaldo stormed off the pitch on the full-time whistle and threw his captain’s armband to the ground before making his way down the tunnel.

Matic clearly sees the funny side of the incident as he used a screenshot of the moment just before the ball crossed the line to suggest that the goal was rightly not awarded, with the below image coming from his Instagram.

The fiercely competitive Fernandes may not find the reminder on his locker all that amusing and considering his reaction last weekend, Ronaldo probably won’t see the funny side of it either.

Ronaldo was criticised for “setting a bad example” for his teammates with his reaction but Portugal manager Fernando Santos insisted that the 36-year-old would not be punished for his actions in Belgrade.

Portugal bounced back from the weekend’s controversy with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday night and Cristiano Ronaldo scored his side’s second of the game.

While players will now return to their respective clubs to see out the season, Portugal have a busy summer ahead with the European Championships.

The Republic of Ireland will come up against Ronaldo’s Portugal in September after Irish boss Stephen Kenny went through another international break waiting for his first win since taking over last year.

