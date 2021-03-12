Nemanja Matic leaves door open for return to former club Benfica

Nemanja Matic has left the door open for a return to Benfica before he hangs up his boots for good.

While Nemanja Matic has no plans to leave Manchester United any time soon, the 32-year-old admitted that he still has a special place in his heart for Benfica.

Matic suggested that he would consider a return to the Portuguese club if he was made aware that Benfica were interested in him.

Matic spent three years with Benfica after failing to make an impact at Chelsea but the midfielder’s performances in Portugal convinced the Blues to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Matic impressed in his second spell with Chelsea before Manchester United came calling with an offer of £40 million for the Serbia international in 2017.

One of the senior members of the United squad, Matic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2023 but he has recently been speaking about his fondness for Benfica.

“I still don’t think about finishing my career. Let’s see,” Matic told Sport TV.

“For me, Benfica was always in the heart. Let’s see what the future will bring.

“If Benfica ever thinks they need me again, let’s think about it, but now I’m very happy at Man United, I don’t think about leaving, but in football you never know.

“If one day I return to Portugal, the only team I wanted to play for in Portugal is Benfica.

“I was very happy there. Benfica is one of the best clubs in the world. I was very happy there in the team, with the fans and with everyone in the club.

“Whenever I have time, I like to go to Lisbon. My family also likes it a lot and misses everyone from Lisbon.”

READ NEXT – Harry Maguire’s furious demand of teammates overheard in Man United draw

Read More About: benfica, Manchester United, nemanja matic