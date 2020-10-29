Neil Lennon has heart-to-heart with Shane Duffy after criticism from ex-Celtic players

Neil Lennon admits that he has sat down with Shane Duffy to talk through the defender’s recent struggles.

Shane Duffy has come in for criticism from a number of former Celtic players in recent days for his performances at the heart of Neil Lennon’s defence.

Charlie Nicholas suggested that Duffy is “lost” in Lennon’s formation while Kris Commons was even more scathing in his assessment of the Irish centre-half’s impact since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lennon revealed that he has spoken to Duffy about any concerns he might have and vowed to give the 28-year-old the time he needs to adapt to a new side.

“He is a big, strong boy. I had a chat with him the other night. He is feeling it obviously, but he knows he’ll come through it,” Lennon told the Daily Record.

“We just need to show him a bit of patience. He made a mistake at the weekend [against Aberdeen]. The vitriol that comes after it is incredible, absolutely incredible.

“It is my job to support him and that is exactly what I will do and I will support the other players as well.”

Duffy had an impressive start to life in Parkhead but he has made a number of errors in recent weeks.

But Lennon promised not to let Duffy be made a scapegoat for Celtic’s shortcomings after a period in which the Hoops were defeated by Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

“It isn’t the first time the players have been thrown out into the lion’s den as it were in terms of insults and criticism,” Lennon continued.

“But no one more so than myself. I know exactly what he is going through. He has got the character and personality to bounce back straight away.

“Shane needs to find his feet. He has had a bumpy week, nothing more nothing less. It happens.

“He is a quality player. He has my full support, he has the team’s full support.”

