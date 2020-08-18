Shane Duffy continues to be linked with a move to Celtic this summer.

It emerged last week that Celtic manager Neil Lennon had personally reached out to Shane Duffy in the hope of persuading the Irish defender to make the switch to the Scottish champions.

Duffy, who made just 19 Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion last season, is eager to move to Celtic Park. However, a stumbling block in getting the deal done is reportedly the loan fee that Duffy’s current club is holding out for.

With Celtic looking at a loan deal for the Republic of Ireland international, Brighton are pushing for a loan fee of £2m.

Both West Ham and West Brom are also in the race for the 28-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at the AmEx. But Duffy would prefer to make Celtic his next destination as he grew up supporting the Bhoys.

At a press conference on Monday, Lennon was asked about his club’s links with Duffy. But the Celtic manager remained tight-lipped on the potential approach for the centre-back.

“Look, guys, I keep repeating myself: I’m not going to talk about players until they’re in the building,” Lennon told the Scottish media.

“You get a rumour here, speculation there; about players going, players coming in.

“I’m not prepared to comment on any player who is affiliated with another club until they’re sat next to me.”

It Is understood that the financial strength of West Brom and West Ham could ultimately decide Duffy’s fate. Yet, The Daily Record reports that Duffy’s desire to move to Celtic could make all the difference.

Derryman Duffy made his Republic of Ireland debut in 2014 and has more than 30 international caps to his name.

