Neil Lennon has resigned from role as Celtic manager

Neil Lennon has stepped down from his role as Celtic manager with immediate effect.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Neil Lennon’s second stint as Celtic manager has come to an end amid a remarkably difficult campaign for the defending Scottish Premiership champions.

Despite repeated defiance against the growing pressure on the club’s former midfielder, Lennon announced his resignation this morning.

Celtic assistant manager, John Kennedy, will take interim charge of the team as the search for a permanent replacement for Lennon gets underway.

Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect. We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 24, 2021

“We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously,” Lennon said in a statement.

“I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.

“I have always given my best to the Club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The Club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

“I would like to thank so many people at the Club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

Celtic find themselves 18 points behind league leaders Rangers after 30 games played, all-but-mathematically ending the Hoops’ hopes of securing 10 titles in a row.

During Lennon’s time as Celtic manager, he was responsible for overseeing five of Celtic’s last nine league triumphs and completed a remarkable quadruple treble but pressure from supporters this season has intensified in recent months.

