Neil Lennon reacts to latest Parkhead banner with ‘dangerous rhetoric’ concern

Neil Lennon has condemned the latest banner to appear at Parkhead as fan unrest continues amid the board’s backing of the Celtic manager.

Despite clear anger among many supporters, the Celtic hierarchy has made it very clear that Neil Lennon has their complete backing.

A group of Celtic fans protested outside the club’s home ground 10 days ago to call for Lennon’s sacking but the board will not wilt, even after a ‘Shoot The Board’ banner appeared outside Celtic Park this week.

“From some sections of the support it is dangerous rhetoric,” Lennon said ahead of Thursday’s visit of Lille.

“What I will say is we all want the same thing. Those fans want success, the majority of our fans want success. The players and everybody here want the same thing.

“We don’t want any divisions. I understand the frustrations and the players are feeling that as well.

“But we don’t like that kind of language or expression anywhere near the football stadium. It serves no purpose really.”

With just one win in their last seven games, Celtic urgently need to turn their form around but there doesn’t appear to be as much pressure on Lennon as some fans would hope.

The Board of Celtic Football Club wishes to make clear its continuing support for Neil Lennon and his backroom team. Full Board statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 7, 2020

The Hoops board released another statement earlier this week, reiterating their support for the man who has delivered five Scottish Premiership titles as a manager and another five as a player.

“I think it sort of settles everyone down,” Lennon said of the vote of confidence. “I know it settles the players down for sure.

“They are really happy about that, thankfully from my point of view.

“It’s full steam ahead. We just need to try to get some consistency and wins now.”

