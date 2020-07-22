Neil Lennon Clashes With Neymar In Friendly Between PSG And Celtic

Neymar was wisely advised against getting too close to Neil Lennon during a furious verbal exchange on Tuesday.

Most involved stayed loyal to the ‘friendly’ aspect of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic but there were a couple of flashpoints, most notably a heated touchline argument between Neymar and the Hoops manager.

Shortly after Neymar doubled PSG’s lead, the Brazilian forward exchanged words with Lennon, who had taken umbrage with how the world’s most expensive player was winding up his players.

Perhaps the most amusing sight of all was Neymar, who has a fantastic goalscoring record against Celtic, being restrained by his teammates from confronting Lennon who, even at 49, is never one to back down from a challenge.

“He was just trying to wind people up,” Lennon told the Daily Record. after the 4-0 defeat.

“I said to the players you just have to keep your discipline and not take the bait really.

“He is infuriating but he knows it.

“I’m a big fan of Kylian Mbappe because I think he’s fantastic in terms of his purpose and his pace. They’ve got quality all over the pitch.

“That quality is world class. I’m pleased we’ve taken it on. I don’t think we need to be down about it.

“Sometimes the players need to see the game at that level for what it is, and how far you have to strive to get there. Hopefully they can take a lot from it physically and mentally.”