Neil Lennon has dismissed the recent comments of Gary Breen by labelling him “someone who doesn’t know the game up here.”

Following Shane Duffy’s Celtic debut last weekend, former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen questioned whether Duffy’s move to the Scottish Premiership was wise for his Ireland career.

Neil Lennon isn’t having Breen’s suggestion on Off The Ball that the fact Duffy will be coming up against lesser forwards in Scotland could be a cause for concern for the Republic of Ireland team.

Duffy completed his dream move to Parkhead earlier this month, agreeing a one-year loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Irish centre-half found the net on his debut on Saturday.

Ahead of Celtic’s trip to St. Mirren on Wednesday, Lennon was asked to respond to Breen’s assertion that Duffy could pick up some bad habits in Scotland due to the lower standard when compared to the Premier League.

And the Hoops boss didn’t mince his words.

“That’s just someone who doesn’t know the game up here,” Lennon said in his pre-match press conference.

“I can give you a list as long as your arm of players who have come up here, thrived and gone on to better things or had a great career while they have been here.

“I think Gary’s comments are totally unnecessary, unfounded, there’s no sort of substance to them whatsoever and completely wrong.

“I think this will be great for Shane’s career, great for his profile – it’ll make him a better player and that means a better player for Ireland as well.

“He had a great debut and got better as the game went on so he should take a lot of confidence from that and everyone was delighted for him.”

