Neil Lennon furious with ‘Celtic mole’ after defeat to Rangers

Neil Lennon is not happy about the fact that his team news was leaked by a Celtic mole ahead of Saturday’s defeat to Rangers.

Long before team news was due to be announced, Celtic’s line-up appeared on social media and Neil Lennon is eager to identify the leak in his camp.

In the first Old Firm clash of the season, Celtic fell to a 2-0 defeat against their fiercest rivals and while Lennon refused to use the excuse of the team leak as the reason for the result, he did insist that it makes his job significantly more difficult.

“I don’t know, it doesn’t help,” Lennon told BBC Sportsground, as transcribed by Glasgow Live. “Somebody within the club is doing us in basically and that’s disgusting I think. We’ll try (to get to the bottom of it) and work at it. It makes my job a lot harder.

“I keep talking about a sense of privacy around the club but that doesn’t seem to be the case with some people. It’s very disappointing.

“We can’t afford to dwell on it and I hope players will get fitter, sharper and we get players back from illness and start looking better. I always felt like today was going to be an uphill task.”

Celtic failed to register a shot on target against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, with goals from Connor Goldson in either half giving the visitors all three points.

Lennon admitted that he had to leave it late to select his line-up due to fitness concerns and he rued not only the pre-match teamsheet leak but also the chances squandered by his players.

“It looked like what we were,” the Celtic manager said. “A team put together a day before the game. We have given away two poor goals. I thought Rangers defended their box really well, better than we did.

“We should have done better for the second goal, disappointing to concede from a set play. Moi has missed a great chance and then we are 2-0 down and chasing the game.”

