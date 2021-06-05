Neil Lennon slams new breed of Celtic fans who are ‘giving club a bad name’

“I had nothing in common with those supporters.”

Neil Lennon has hit out at a certain group of Celtic fans for “giving the club a bad name” prior to his resignation as manager.

Lennon came under growing pressure at Parkhead as Rangers stopped Celtic’s attempt to win 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row before the Northern Irishman left his post in February.

Speaking at length for the first time since resigning, Lennon opened up on the “new breed” of Celtic fans who protested after the Hoops were eliminated from last season’s Scottish League Cup at the hands of Ross County.

“Speaking to the players the next day they were really disturbed and upset by that,” Lennon told The Times. “Literally upset by it.

“That was the first cup defeat in 35/36 games. It was the end of an unbelievable cycle of success and for them to be treated that way was bewildering.

“They should have been lauded for it rather than abused. They were getting pelted with missiles. It was very sad.

“There was a new breed of supporters that I had nothing in common with and who belie the values of the club. They are the ones that are giving the club a bad name.

“It was definitely a situation like no other. You’re going for the tenth title in a row and that was an obsession for the fans, an unhealthy obsession I felt. And we were in the midst of a pandemic where nothing was normal. So you put that together and there were a lot of things that were out of your control as a manager.”

Lennon explained how success became so commonplace during his time at Celtic that trophy wins resulted in little celebration but unexpected defeats caused uproar.

Lennon addressed the controversy surrounding Celtic’s trip to Dubai at the beginning of the year and criticised how the likes of Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and CEO Peter Lawwell were treated towards the end of his time with the club.

“It wasn’t just the football you were concentrating on, there were a lot of other things going around,” Lennon added.

“Whether it be protocols, or the trip to Dubai, or players breaking Covid regulations, there was a lot of anxiety from other people surrounding that. It was a difficult thing to manage. People above me were as strong as they could be.

“I had nothing in common with those supporters and the way they treated Dermot and Peter as well, shocking.”

