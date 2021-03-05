Nani suggests Bruno Fernandes arrival was difficult for Man United star

Share and Enjoy !

Former Manchester United winger Nani has suggested that Paul Pogba may have found it difficult to deal with Bruno Fernandes stealing the limelight at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes made an immediate at United after last year’s move from Sporting and the Portuguese playmaker wasted no time establishing himself as the Red Devils’ talisman.

While Pogba appears to have responded well to the arrival of Fernandes, with the Frenchman playing some of the best football of his United career this season, Nani is of the opinion that Pogba didn’t find it easy when Fernandes initially joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Nani told Stats Perform News: “There are different [types of] players on the field – you have Bruno Fernandes, a smarter attacking player, and Pogba who can do a little bit of both [attacking and defending].

“Pogba can handle the game a bit for Bruno to go a little bit up [the pitch]. They have to try to have the connection.

“It is not easy, when you [Pogba] are the player for the club, the midfield star, and another player arrives to the team and starts performing so well.

“And then [it is not easy] that everyone starts talking just about the player and, ‘He made the team change, he made everything’.

“All of that could have a little bit of an impact in every head on the team.

“But what I see in the last games, the players adjust to that. They have confirmed [in ther minds] a little bit what Bruno can give to the team.

“And Bruno is part of the team so now they look like more of a strong team.

“So I’m very confident about the next games until the end of the season. I think there will be a surprise to the end of the season because they are still in the Europa League. Let’s see.”

