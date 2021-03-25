Ex-Liverpool midfielder recalls incredible speech Steven Gerrard would give before derbies

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has discussed the impact that Steven Gerrard had on his early career.

Sissoko was just 20 when he arrived at Anfield and he had two of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders to learn from in the form of Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

Sissoko, affectionately referred to as ‘Momo’, quickly established himself as a fan favourite on Merseyside after his 2005 switch from Valencia.

Rafa Benitez was eager to bolster his squad immediately after the Reds’ famous Champions League triumph and Sissoko was one of a number of signings Liverpool made that summer.

In a recent interview with Four Four Two, Sissoko opened up on his experience with Liverpool and what it was like playing with some of the club’s legends.

“I was young and they taught me a lot. They were two masters,” Sissoko said of Gerrard and Alonso. “Just watching Steven Gerrard in training was a big lesson for me. He was the type of leader who would die for his club and for his city.

“Ahead of the derbies, he used to speak to the whole squad and say, ‘We need to win – I was born here and I’ve got to win. This is my jersey, my club and my city. I could die for Liverpool – now let’s go out there and do what we have to’.

“He didn’t have to raise his voice or get angry with other players. He had that ability to find the right things to say.”

Sissoko retired from football last year after spells with nearly a dozen clubs since his 2008 departure from Liverpool.

Sissoko loved his time at Anfield and even turned down the opportunity to move to Barcelona because he was enjoying his football so much under Benitez.

“I rejected Barcelona’s offer,” Sissoko revealed. “I received their proposal and we were in advanced talks, but I was happy at Liverpool. I didn’t want to go anywhere and decided to stay.

“I had a great time with Liverpool – the best game was the FA Cup final against West Ham. We came from 2-0 down to win and lift the cup.”

