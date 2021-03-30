Mo Salah gives abrupt reply to question about Jurgen Klopp relationship

Mohamed Salah insists his future is out of his hands as speculation continues to link the forward with a move away from Liverpool.

While his statistics this season would suggest that Salah is as happy as ever at Liverpool, it has been reported that the Egyptian international could leave Anfield this summer.

Salah has cut a frustrated figure at times this term and the 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the transfer window.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Salah admitted that “maybe one day” he would be plying his trade in Spain but he insisted that his future is out of his control.

“It’s not up to me,” Salah said when asked if it was time to move on. “We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.”

With 25 goals in all competitions this season, Salah is on track for another incredible campaign for Liverpool.

Salah has scored goals for fun since his 2017 move from Roma but some have suggested that he is eager for a change of scenery.

When quizzed about his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp, Salah was not exactly brimming with enthusiasm.

“It’s a normal relationship between two professionals,” Salah said.

“That’s how I’d describe it.”

Klopp is desperate to keep hold of his Reds talisman and last month, the Liverpool manager discussed the importance of Salah remaining at Anfield.

Salah would command a fee significantly higher than the £36.5 million Liverpool paid for him four years ago if he does depart this summer but Klopp is determined to keep Salah on Merseyside.

“It is very important – both to the team and Mo that he stays here with us,” Klopp said in February.

“It is not often that I have to praise my own players, which of course I always like to do.

“But in Mo’s case the numbers just speak for themselves.

“But Mo is not only a goalscorer. He is developed football-wise as well – and is a very, very important player for us.

“And hopefully he will be that for a very long time, of course.”

